How The Coronavirus May Change Us Forever

I told my partner that I may need therapy when this is all over. I think many of us will. I’ve had to confront some thoughts—some corners of my mind—that I didn’t know were there. I’ve faced some thinking patterns I didn’t know I was capable of. Having the entire economy shut down and not being able to see my friends for what will eventually be months and worrying about my income and fearing death…has really shined a light on some of my psychological weaknesses. It’s turned out that I wasn’t as brave as I thought. I wasn’t as resilient as I thought. I wasn’t as chill as I thought. I feel like I’ve now seen things I can’t un-see and know things I can’t un-know about myself, and about life.

“This will be a very interesting lesson for your generation,” my mom said. “I think you’ve felt very safe—invincible—but my generation knows things can get ugly and nothing is ever really stable.” It’s a lesson I’m not necessarily happy to learn, but have learned nonetheless. We really were all just running around, having fun, having our ambitions, doing what we wanted, never really thinking about the fact that something as simple as a non-conventional type of meat sold at a market thousands of miles away could mean that half of the country lost its jobs and the hospitals would be overrun and undersupplied in a matter of weeks.

I know we struggled to believe it because we wouldn’t believe it until it was too late. The world couldn’t really grasp that life had to come to a screeching halt. We get it now, but the damage has been severe since we took so long. I think we’ll be forever changed by the coronavirus in many ways.

Cruise ship terror

Will you be booking a cruise ship trip any time soon? Even if every medical professional promises us that the world is completely free of this virus, would a cruise ship be your first choice for recreation? Or even in the top five choices? We’ve now seen how when one person gets a contagious illness on a ship, everyone can get it rapidly and that ship can be condemned to stay at sea…for months.