How To Support Older Relatives During This Pandemic

Seniors over age 60 are the most vulnerable to the new coronavirus. While there is not a lot of evidence that they contract the virus more easily than any other demographic, their symptoms can be more severe, especially if they have pre-existing conditions. One of the greatest gifts that we can give to our elders is to practice social distancing, good hygiene habits, and to stay home when we are sick. But for those of us who are looking to go the extra mile, here are a few more things that we can do to help:

Volunteer to make grocery runs

Making a store run on behalf of an elderly relative, loved one, or neighbor is a loving gesture that will definitely be appreciated. In addition to seniors being more vulnerable in the face of the potentially fatal coronavirus, panic-buying and hysteria have made them a target for unhinged shoppers who are operating in a survival mode with little consideration for their fellow human.