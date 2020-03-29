Actor Miguel Nunez Jr. Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Groceries

Actor Miguel Nunez Jr., known for his role in Juwanna Mann, had cuffs slapped on his wrists recently over accusations that he stole $200 worth of groceries. At first glance, you may assume that Nunez had fallen on hard times and stole the groceries out of desperation during this public health emergency but he promises that that’s not the case.

According to TMZ, Nunez was standing on a long line at a Los Angeles supermarket called Ralph’s and when he finally got to the front of the line his credit card was declined during payment. Instead of paying another way, he reportedly took his groceries and left. He returned a few days later and police were called. After being put under a citizen’s arrest, the LAPD officers arrived and arrested him but couldn’t bring him to the police station. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, no one is being jailed for minor offenses. So he was reportedly given a ticket and sent home.

Nunez tells a different story. The Sparks star claims that he got tired of waiting on the long line at Ralph’s and left the supermarket with the intention of returning another day to pay for his groceries. When he returned, he was stopped by the store manager and told that’s not how things work.

Nunez, 55, seemed to make fun of the incident on Instagram.

“To All. Follow The Rules,” he wrote. “You can’t take your groceries and try to come back to pay later. NO Celebrity Priveleged…If you’d like to contribute to my next order — Cashapp me.”