Beauty of 5: Treat & Transform Your Tresses With These Essentials From Shedavi’s Crowned Collection

Shedavi’s founder, Elizabeth Davis, created her brand after studying her own hair for years. She dreamed of having long healthy hair, so she got to work studying protective styles and hydrating techniques until she eventually created her own growth products. Elizabeth was eventually able to transform her hard work it into a seven-figure business within her first year! Everything she’s learned and is still learning is in Shedavi Haircare. Elizabeth Davis wants everyone to cherish themselves. Check out our top pics from her haircare line here.

CROWNED™ Moisturizing Shampoo

Revive your hair with the Shedavi® CROWNED™ Moisturizing Shampoo. This shampoo was formulated to gently, but deeply, cleanse your hair while promoting amazing benefits. While you’re massaging, this shampoo is rehydrating your hair and scalp as well as reducing dandruff. It also promotes growth, thickness, and length retention. The Shedavi Crowned Moisturizing Shampoo is definitely for women who want to bring their curls back to their former glory, and then some!