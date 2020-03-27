Buy Black Friday: Masks From ImaniLia Designs

We’re living in some scary times. And while a lot of things feel out of our control right now, there are a few precautions we can take to protect our health and the health of our neighbors. The best and safest thing we can do is stay at home. But when you do have to go out for essentials like food and supplies, you can wear a mask to partially protect yourself from viruses and ensure that you’re not infecting anyone along the way.

If you’re going to cover up during this coronavirus outbreak, you might as well make it cute.

So let me introduce you to ImaniLia Designs, who is offering African Print, non-medical grade face masks.

We interviewed Imani about her designs and how they came to be. See what she had to say on the following pages.

You can get your face mask, in various prints, here.