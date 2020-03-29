Fighting The “Corona 15” Is More About Mental Health Than Physical

As you adjust to spending more time at home as a result of efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak this spring, you may be wondering how you’ll keep up with any kind of fitness routine. Already memes have been circulating about how most of us ate up all of our snacks by day three of self-isolation, and some have even begun referring to the expected weight gain that comes with being less active as the “Corona 15.” While we certainly have more important things to worry about right now than putting on a few pounds, as the coronavirus continues to spread, taking care of all aspects of our health continues to be paramount. Check out the expert advice below for staying active and avoiding the kitchen when you’re bored or stressed out.

Sensible Schedules and Goals

“In the next 30 days, you will have two choices: Be proud of your choices or work the rest of the year to get your summer 2021 body right,” said celebrity trainer and Puma athlete Ridge Davis. As the personal trainer to Netflix’s “Styling Hollywood’s” Jason Bolden and one of Hollywood’s top-rising talents in the fitness industry with more than 20,000 hours of personal training experience, his advice to those on self-quarantine and social distancing emphasizes fitness, nutrition, and wellness.

Creating a schedule for yourself that includes time for work, meals, exercise, relaxation, and sleep will go a long way toward keeping you on track over the next few weeks. Schedules help maintain feelings of normalcy, Davis said. “I use these tips not just for my celebrity clients but on the daily because they help keep fitness and wellness goals in daily thoughts and actions. All big wins stem from the small daily habits that we create and sustain.”

A schedule can minimize those out-of-control feelings that have you headed toward the kitchen stress eating. When you do find yourself snacking, go for the fruits, vegetables, and nuts, Davis said. Even though most of us will be craving “comfort” snacks, what our bodies need is vital nutrients to stay healthy.

Stay Active

Even if you can’t leave the house to visit the gym or go on your usual run or walk, you can still keep up with your exercise routine at home, but you’ll need to make some modifications. Sergio Delavicci, an actor in “John Wick 3” and the television series Power, is also an avid gym-goer; he suggests using gallons of water as weights for arm curls. He also recommends using a broom for oblique core twists and v-up crunches, and running stairs for sprints and glute training.

If you need more formal guidance in exercising at home, check out Fyt Personal Training. As the largest personal training service in the country, Fyt’s network of thousands of personal trainers includes virtual one-on-one private training sessions to members. You’ll get expert guidance and encouragement in keeping your fitness goals while supporting the small businesses of personal trainers with every session you buy.

Emotional Health Matters, Too

Keeping a gratitude journal like Evo for the next 90 days can help focus your thinking, reduce stress eating, and keep you from getting mired in worry and stress from the next Presidential press conference. As life seems uncertain at this moment, it’s important more than ever to focus on the things we are most grateful for. Getting enough sleep also helps keep anxiety and stress at bay.

Centering your health and wellness during the social distancing being used to fight COVID-19 can help you resist adding extra pounds. Use strategies like establishing a schedule, modifying your exercise routine, and managing your emotional health for on-going wellness. That way, once restrictions are lifted, you’ll be ready to pick up where you left off without loosing any ground in physical fitness and ability.