“With Love…” Tamar Braxton Extends Another Olive Branch To Adrienne Houghton

It seems that Tamar Braxton has been trying to reconnect to Adrienne Houghton (nee Bailon) at least for going on three years now.

Since Braxton was unceremoniously fired from “The Real” in 2016, she has had a tense, almost hostile relationship with her former co-hosts, particularly Loni Love.

But since 2017, Braxton has expressed an interest in rekindling her friendship with Adrienne.

And while the two haven’t shown any public signs of reconciling, Tamar still seems to be extending an olive branch.

Recently, Tyler Perry created the #HesGottheWholeWorldChallenge where he asks different musicians to sing, “He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands” as a way to uplift people during these trying times. Tamar participated. And as is custom with most Instagram challenges, Tamar included the people to whom she would like to pass it along. And in addition to mentioning her friend Tiny, Mariah Carey, Tiwa Savage, and her sister Toni Braxton, she also tagged Adrienne…with love.

That’s a nice gesture.

Interestingly, enough, The Jasmine Brand, did some digging and found that while Braxton follows Houghton on Instagram, Adrienne does not follow Tamar.

Now, we all know that Instagram is not real life. In real life, Adrienne told Ebro that she loves Tamar and will always love her. But given the amount of time both of these ladies spend on Instagram, it’s interesting that they don’t.

We don’t know what their relationship may be like off line but from where we’re sitting, it looks like Tamar is always the one reaching out—with little to no response.