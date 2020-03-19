“#PlotTwist”: Pose Star Angelica Ross Just Found Out Her Man Has A Whole “Fiancé” And Child Thanks To The Coronavirus

We’re not sure if the situation Angelica Ross has found herself in is a case study on why you shouldn’t go public with whomever you’re dating, or if it’s clear indicator of why you should, but either way, we’re quite intrigued.

The former Pose and American Horror Story star and transgender rights advocate shared a photo on Wednesday of herself and a new man in her life. It seems that the two had to distance themselves from one another to go into isolation due to the spread of Covid-19, and she was making it known that she was already missing her beau.

“Finally found him and have to distance myself from him,” she wrote, “an early test we’re committed to passing. I miss you B.”

Finally found him and have to distance myself from him 😫 an early test we’re committed to passing. I miss you B❣️😷 pic.twitter.com/yTIiLQlVld — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) March 18, 2020

She shared photos of the two looking quite cute and loved up, and fans of the actress couldn’t get enough. They told her she deserved such happiness and that because she is “a bad b—h,” it was only a matter of time before she was off the market.

How sweet.

But then just like that, the photos of Ross and her man got around, at least to folk who know him. Before Ross knew it, she found her man wasn’t so isolated after all — or single. As she shared with followers on Thursday, the Internet uncovered that he’d been lying to her. “I’ve been talking to the mother of his son and fiancé all morning,” she wrote, adding “#PlotTwist.”

Based on the accent used, Ross seems to be saying that the cheater is engaged to marry a man and has a child from a previous relationship with a woman. (If that’s not the case, maybe she’ll clarify — though I’m sure she’s said enough on the topic already.)

The internet is AMAZING. I’ve been talking to the mother of his son and fiancé all morning. #PlotTwist! https://t.co/6osdc0IlDK — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) March 19, 2020

This isn’t the first trifling guy Ross has had to deal with. Last year she shared that she’d been engaged in the past to a white man, and he actually ended up being anti-Black.

“I actually was engaged to be married to a White man. We were together for eight years,” she said. “I don’t know if I would actually date outside my race again. There is only really one time that I’m against interracial dating, and that is when you are not allowed to bring your full self to the relationship. Because I was in a relationship where I did not challenge my white partner on his anti-Blackness and instead, internalized the way he looked at the Black community, too. And so we both were in our gated community house thinking, ‘This is what needs to happen.’”

Based on that long and rough experience, she realized what kind of man she would need to be with in the future.

“So that means, I’m either going to be with a Black man who also has been educated about his anti-Blackness and his misogyny and all those things. Or I’m going to be with someone who’s not Black who understands that. Or I’ma be by my damn self,” she added.

We’re hopeful that Ross will have better luck with love despite this recent mishap. Thankfully, she’s already in better spirits thanks to her fans and followers: