Hip-Hop Legend Eric B. Mourns The Death Of His Daughter Erica Following Tragic Car Crash

World-renown DJ Eric B. just lost the love of his life on Monday after his 28-year-old daughter, Erica Supreme Barrier, succumbed to injuries sustained in a car crash from the weekend.

The news was first shared on the Instagram page of TheRealSister2Sister2.0, and confirmed by Eric B.’s spokesperson, according to Page Six.

“She fought a valiant fight, however we TRUST GOD & HIS ultimate decision to bring her home. We want to sincerely thank everyone from around the world for the outpouring of support and love during this difficult time,” the statement read.

Eric B.’s official Instagram page shared a video of him and his daughter on stage in happier times. There video was captioned without words, but with a single heart emoji.

On Sunday around 1 a.m. Erica was in her Mini Cooper Countryman in the center lane on the I-91 highway in Connecticut when the car abruptly stopped. An oncoming truck was not able to stop in time to prevent a crash, hitting the rear of her car with severe impact. Erica was rushed to Hartford hospital, while the second driver was not injured, police records state.

Erica sustained multiple injuries including “severe neck and spine fractures, among her many life threatening injuries,” a statement from Eric B.’s publicist stated after the event. “The family is at her bedside and asking for your prayers.”

Eric B.’s longtime friend, partner and collaborator, the legendary rapper Rakim, shared his grief with fans on Facebook, while offering a confronting message to his friend of over 30 years.

“Deepest of condolences to my brother Eric B. and all of the extended family… his daughter Erica passed on after sustaining injuries in an automobile accident,” he wrote. “Erica was the brightest of stars and while we miss her physical form greatly, we will celebrate her life and her energy eternally. Please put a blessing in the air.”