Signs Your Date Hates Women

We all like to think that we’d never wind up on a first date with a man who hates women, but women haters often first masquerade as big fans of women. They’ll be incredibly charismatic, witty, charming, complimentary, and generous. And you can read that as, “Aw, this man really cares that I have a good time.” When, in reality, he may just be a woman hater who sees women as objects, there for his enjoyment, and smugly thinks, “I know what women like. They’re so simple. I’ll just work my charms to get in their good graces and get their guard down.” You can see how the why behind that charming behavior quickly goes from nice to ill intended.

Some of the most notorious serial killers of women (yes, we’re going there) were also some of the most successful in attracting women. Ted Bundy. Charles Manson. But that just goes to show that men who mean women harm also tend to know exactly how to draw them in. I’m not saying that your date there has the capacity to kill, but, then again, we never know how far the rage of a man who feels spurned by women will go. Doesn’t it seem that so many wars and so much violence is just the result of some dude who couldn’t get laid? There’s nothing more dangerous than a rejected man.

If you sense that your date hates women, get out of there now. Don’t stick around, hoping to change his views about women. Don’t hope you’ll be the one to prove him wrong. That dude needs therapy and you need to protect yourself. You alone cannot turn that situation around and you just need to look out for yourself. So, here are signs that your date hates women.

His impressions of women are offensive

When he does an impression of a woman he knows—whether it’s a boss, a neighbor, a sister, or even a friend—the impression is rather insulting. He does that voice that many male comics do when impersonating a woman. You know the one. Apparently they think all women sound like drunk sorority girls.