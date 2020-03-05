Loni Love Cries On The Real About Black Women Not Knowing How To Eat Healthy, Now Black Women Are Debating If That’s True

On an episode of The Real this week, Loni Love, who is an ambassador, promoted the newest Weight Watchers weight loss program: myWW.

She showed people how it works, breaking down the point system that comes with her plan in a fun game with the co-hosts. Using examples of the types of meals she eats in a day, and the 36 points she’s allotted, the ladies guessed how much each plate of food would cost Loni in points. It was all lighthearted and entertaining, and then Loni got serious when she talked about how Weight Watchers helped her learn how to eat a lot better compared to early days growing up in Detroit.

“Let me tell y’all, I did not know how to eat,” she said as her voice started breaking and she shed tears. “Growing up in the projects, we just had to eat what we could. I know it sounds funny, but a lot of women in the African-American community, we don’t know how to eat because we grew up that way. So I’m trying to tell y’all, thank you to WW, because we wanted to do this to help our brothers and sisters — everybody, but I see y’all. I see y’all at my comedy shows and you’re like, ‘We need to get healthier,’ and that’s the reason we’re doing this. It’s just to make y’all aware of what’s happening in the community. You can eat and not starve and you can still lose weight. That’s the reason we’re doing this.”

While a video of the moment was shared online to more so comment on co-host Amanda Seales’s confused facial reactions, most people were stuck on Love’s comments. There were some people who took issue with them, saying that she was generalizing her issues into a Black women’s issue, or just a Black people problem, when it’s bigger than that. Those individuals weren’t pleased and made that known on Twitter, where her name started trending early Thursday.

“Loni has a deep rooted issue with black people and blackness in general that needs to be addressed. every chance she gets she pathologizes black behavior. case in point saying black people don’t know how to eat & ignoring the standard AMERICAN diet is unhealthy.”

“loni is forever projecting her personal issues as ‘black Issues’ just because you didn’t know what healthy eating was doesn’t mean all black women don’t” “It’s not that black people don’t know how to eat it’s about the lack of access. Research Food deserts sweetie.”

There were people who did agree with Loni, though. Some remarked that it’s true that many of their healthy eating habits were fostered in childhood and by lack of accessible options