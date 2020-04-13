Beauty Of 5: Celeb Stylist Angela Stevens Tells Us Everything We Need To Know About Cantu’s New Avocado Collection

Avocado oil is a well-known superfood. From toasts to face masks, it’s absolutely everywhere. But it is good for your hair? We spoke to master stylist Angela Stevens to find out about the new Avocado Collection by Cantu and the benefits of avocado oil in their products.

Angela Stevens is an Emmy award-winning celebrity hairstylist with over 13 years of professional experience. She’s worked with household names like Rihanna, Keke Palmer, Rita Ora, 5th Harmony, and so many more, making sure your faves look their best at any and every event. Her love of hair care drives her to continue to educate herself and others around her. She even wrote “Hair,” a children’s book devoted to teaching people of all ages the value of self-confidence, self-love, and the importance of caring for the hair you were born with. Who better than Angela than to teach you about the benefits of superfoods like avocado oil? Keep reading to find out more about the Avocado Collection and much more.

What are the benefits of using avocado ingredients in hair products?

“Avocado oil is rich and helps seal the cuticle. It gives incredible hydration to dry hair and adds shine,” Stevens said.

Sealing the cuticle means your hair retains moisture in your hair shaft for longer. That way your hair is much softer, flexible, and easier to manage. And it means less work in the morning when you’re running late (but we won’t judge).