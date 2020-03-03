She Tried It! Garnier SkinActive Glow Boost Fresh-Mix Sheet Mask

After reading numerous articles that suggest masking on the go, I finally decided to face my fear of looking crazy in public and rock Garnier’s new SkinActive Glow Boost Fresh-Mix Sheet Mask during a recent Amtrak trip between New York City and Washington D.C. Since I was attending our Urban One Honors ceremony that evening and had less than three hours to get dressed and prepare for interviews once I touched down, I figured my train ride was my best bet for prepping my skin for the night.

As a fan of skincare products with Vitamin C and someone who loves a natural glow, I was already pretty excited to give this new sheet mask a try. The cool thing about the new Garnier launch is that you’re able to mix your own mask right inside the package so it’s super fresh upon application but doesn’t cause a mess. Now as someone who’s also about as clumsy as they come, I had concerns about whether I’d actually be able to follow the instructions without splashing something somewhere — or on someone — but it turns out, the process really is as simple as the package implies. To use the mask you simply:

Fold the left side of the mask to the center, along the dotted lines, then do the same with the right side while pushing the serum towards the right. Then you hold the folded mask firmly and push the serum upwards to burst the seal. Once the seal bursts, you massage the liquid into the tissue until it’s fully saturated, apply, and then pat the remaining serum into your face once you remove the mask 15 minutes later.

The mask instantly felt refreshing on my skin, which I chalked up to the fact that the tissue was infused with algae extract. It was also nice to know that while riding public transportation that was wrought with all types of germs and free radicals, the serum for the mask was made up of 95% natural-origin ingredients, including Vitamin C which is known to help even skin tone and brighten complexion. Unfortunately, the train conductor didn’t care about any of that. After I applied my mask, I closed my eyes to truly let the goodness soak in, but shortly after I felt a presence over me. It was him looking at me strangely and asking if I was okay.

I let out a huge laugh as I assured the conductor the only thing I planned to attack with this mask was my dull, dry skin. Eventually, he walked away confused and I resumed my leisurely ride, soaking in all the nutrients packed into the sheet mask for the next 15 minutes. When it was time for the mask to come off, I immediately noticed a brightening effect (which I unfortunately forgot to capture). However, that base, without a doubt, contributed to the glow I had throughout the night once I applied my makeup, because we all should know by now the first step to a beat face is bomb skincare.

I feel like a bit of a hypocrite after typing that last line because while I know how important a full skincare regimen is, rarely do I have (or make) time to use face masks. And that’s what makes Garnier’s Fresh Mix Sheet Masks so convenient. If you’re willing to endure a few stares, you can literally rock one on a quick train ride like me, your next flight, or even while driving in the car (the mask stays completely in place so your eyes won’t ever be obstructed. And because you don’t have to rinse any product off after, removing the mask is mess-free as well. Simply lift off the face and moisturize the remaining serum on your face and you’re good to go. You’d be hard pressed to find another product that delivers such great results with such little effort. Oh and for $3.99 it really can’t be beat. I’ll take a few confused looks for a perfect natural dewy look later on any day.