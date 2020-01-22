Last night, Jamie Foxx was presented with the Icon Award by Ford during the second annual Urban One Honors ceremony. Fifty-two may seem young to receive such an honor, but for Foxx, who has found success as a comedian, TV and film actor, producer, and singer, the award couldn’t be more fitting, even if he isn’t so sure himself.

“I wouldn’t say necessarily that I would see myself as an Icon,” Foxx told us backstage, “but for Cathy Hughes — coming to get this incredible award — it just means so much, man, to be honored by her and honored by my people. It’s amazing.”

Foxx, who is the father of two daughters, already appears to have a young icon in the making on his hands. Daughter Corinne, who presented him with his award last night, has made quite a name for herself as a model and actress at just 25 year’s old, no doubt thanks to the support of her dad.

“I tell my daughter she can do anything,”” Foxx said. “Sometimes I push so hard she’ll be like, ‘Dad!’ But I really think, especially for women, what will happen is we’ll push and push and then we’ll fall back. I’m trying to make sure my daughter has everything that she needs to do what she wants to do in this world.”

Check out our full interview with Foxx in the video above as he talks about his grandmother being the driving force in his life to push him to Icon status and the dream role he hopes to play one day.