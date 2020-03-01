The ‘Old Lady Gang’ Is Getting Their Own Reality Show

Kandi Burruss has another spin-off coming to Bravo. Her mother, Joyce Jones, and her two aunts Nora and Bertha will be getting their own reality series that will bare the same name as their soul food restaurant, Old Lady Gang. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that production is already in full swing.

A premiere date has not been announced and it’s not clear if the show will focus on solely the Old Lady Gang or them and their staff. The Old Lady Gang has three locations throughout Georgia: in East Point, Castleberry Hill and in the State Farm Arena. Old Lady Gang opened back in 2016 and has recognized for their delicious southern cuisine ever since. The restaurant recieved the Diner’s Choice Award in 2018 from Open Table and was named one of the 25 best soul food restaurants by Taste of Soul. The menu is based on the recipes of Bertha, Joyce and Nora and includes dishes like Mama Joyce’s BBQ Rib Tips, Aunt Bertha’s Fried Chicken and Aunt Nora’s Deep South L.I.T beverage.

Unfortunately on Valentine’s Day, a shooting took place at the East Point location. An unidentified man walked in and opened fire into the crowd of patrons. He allegedly had a target in mind but ended up wounding three people. No one had life-threatening injuries.

“Our prayers and thoughts go out to the individuals that were harmed or in any way negatively impacted,” Burruss said about the incident on Instagram. “We are aware that this matter is being actively investigated by law enforcement and we are cooperating with law enforcement to bring to justice those involved,” Burruss said.

This will be Burruss’ fourth spin-off series in Bravo. Her first three spin-offs were The Kandi Factory, a music competition show, Kandi’s Wedding and Kandi’s Ski Trip.