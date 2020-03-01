D. Woods Says Being On ‘Making The Band’ Wasn’t Pleasant

Former Danity Kane singer D. Woods recently reflected about her days on MTV’s Making the Band during the 2000s and said that experience still haunts her till this day.

During a chat with Page Six, she said being on the reality show working beside Diddy was far from incredible.

“It was a hard part of my life,” she said. “It was not pleasant.”

Being a contestant on the show was not her first taste of show business. She was a dancer and had already toured with artists like Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow. She had experience in the entertainment industry but couldn’t use it because of the contract she signed when she became a competitor on the show.

“[I] knew so much about the industry but really [couldn’t] apply any of it,” the 34-year-old said. “I had no leverage. Nobody cared.”

The Anaheim, CA native also said Diddy’s comments about her weight while filming the show were disheartening and embarrassing.

In one scene, the Bad Boy Records CEO said “Wanita, what your stomach looking like? For real, are you feeling a little thick? You’re, like, a burger away.”

She said that for a long time she was approached by fans of the show who were fooled by that humiliating moment.

“Do you know how long people would stop me on the street and say, ‘You must have lost a lot of weight,’ and I’ll be like, ‘No, I am actually the same size.”

Diddy stated on Instagram that he will be reviving the show and is currently looking for talent. D. Woods said don’t expect her to be turning in.

“Probably not,” she said when asked if she would watch the reboot.

Woods recently told us that since leaving Danity Kane in 2009, she never abandoned her first love if music and has released music independently through her own label.

“My label is called Woodgrain Entertainment,” Woods told us last month. “You can find all D. Woods music that I’ve been releasing independent since my departure from my group, since 2009, that I’ve been putting out consistently. It’s all out on all the different streaming and digital platforms. I became my own boss and took things in my own hands so I’m constantly releasing stuff.”