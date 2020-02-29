Skai Jackson Granted Restraining Order Against Bhad Bhabie After Instagram Threats

Actress Skai Jackson decided to take protective measures after being threatened by Bhad Bhabie, the troubled teen-turned-rapper who rose to fame after her Dr. Phil appearance. Bhabie, born Danielle Bregoli, said that she would kill Jackson while on Instagram Live after accusing Jackson of flirting with her boyfriend. Jackson, 17, quickly filed for a temporary restraining order against Bregoli and it was granted by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge.

According to E! News, Jackson said that since being threatened she has been living in fear.

“The harassment has caused me to be fearful of leaving my house by myself, and lack of sleep,” reads the order.

Bregoli has to stay 100 yards away from Jackson’s home and her place of work.

The order also included messages between Bregoli and Jackson as well as their mothers.

After Bregoli, 16, told Jackson “I’ll dog you” Jackson replied What is the issue now? I haven’t even said nothing about you. Don’t need any drama in my life. I’m good. If you heard/seen something it’s old. Ain’t nobody said anything.”

Bregoli then continued to threaten the Disney star.

“Shut your scary a– up… Imma get to you… Hide… That’s all Imma tell you… HIDE.”

Their mothers even exchanged words after Bregoli decided to message Jackson’s mother, Kiya Cole. Bregoli allegedly messaged her to “get a hold of” Jackson. Cole reportedly responded asking to speak to Bregoli’s mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli.

“Let me tell you something little girl! I’m definitely not the one to be played with!,” reads the message. “Don’t come on my damn page with your trashy negativity! How about you just put your address or phone number in my DM and I will gladly have this conversation with your mother! I’m not having it.”

Bregoli didn’t come back with the most mature response.

“Oh listen to you preach. Tell your daughter to stop speaking on mine and you think you are calling my daughter Ratchet? Remember I come from New York too.”

After the order was granted, Bregoli responded with no remorse.

“Y’all can play around on your finstas (fake Instagram accounts) but I’ll always say what’s on my mind as cuz that’s who I am. Go get your restraining order, Imma go get checks,” she wrote on Instagram.