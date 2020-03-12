DatingGoals When You Move To A New City

According to Forbes, Atlanta, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Austin, and Boston are the top five expanding hubs for singles. If you live in one of those cities, you might be thinking, yeah right? And if you don’t, you could possibly be considering a move to increase your chances of finding the one.

While location certainly plays a role in romantic prospects, it’s how you approach dating that matters most, said Shay Levister, relationship coach and award winning author of The Science of Attracting Love. That’s especially true when making the transition from dating in a college setting to testing the waters in the real world post-grad.

“You don’t realize that you have never been taught how to date, or meet people, and it can be very intimidating at first,” Levister said. When it comes to jumping into the dating pool in a new city, the first thing you should focus on is dating intentionally, she advised.

“Figure out why you want to date, and what your ultimate goal is. Unconsciously, we as women can be so focused on trying to survive in a new and unfamiliar place, that we end up attracting men that we don’t necessarily see ourselves settling down with.”

As a relationship coach herself, it’s not surprising Levister recommended seeking the advice of an expert as step two. “It’s important to learn how to navigate the dating world, and getting a relationship coach that resonates with you and your needs is something to consider.”

As part of her coaching business, known as the Manifest Love Spa, Levister offers various payment plans for college students and professionals, live or in-person coaching, as well as night classes. She also has free resources that focus on using the law of attraction and manifestation to find love. Testimonials on the site prove the success of “The Love Divas” methods.

Another thing Levister said new transplants should consider is what success looks like to you when it comes to dating. “Do you want to achieve self-love? Do you want to secure a boyfriend? Do you want to become a more confident woman when dating? Evaluate what success means to you.”

One way Levister has made her expertise available to women who don’t want full-on coaching per say is via her Cup of Love app, which provides daily affirmations, access to journal work, meditations, quizzes, and more to help users heal their barriers to love and start their dating life on the right foot — and with a clean slate in their new city.