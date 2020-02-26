“I Would Have Taken His Shot” Nick Cannon And Tamron Hall Could Have Been A Thing

While she’s kept her romantic life relatively private over the years, broadcast journalist and newly minted talk show host Tamron Hall has had her fair share of romantic suitors. She was linked to fellow MSNBC journalist Lawrence O’Donnell and on her show, she recently shared that she and Prince maintained a pretty serious connection before he passed in 2016.

These two weren’t the only ones who had their eye on her. Recently, during a sit-down interview with media mogul Nick Cannon, on his radio show Nick Cannon Mornings, the two talked about their missed love connection.

Nick Cannon: She loves Alaïa.

Tamron Hall: I love Alaïa. Nick sent me a gift and someone stole it.

Nick: I was shooting my shot!

Tamron: Someone stole it.

Nick: She was single.

Tamron: I was single at the time. And I would have taken his shot, just being honest.

Nick: We had a discussion on camera and she told me about how much she liked Alaïa. And I knew what Alaïa was.

Tamron: I knew you knew Alaïa because Mariah likes Alaïa.

Nick: Mariah likes Alaïa so that’s how I knew about Alaïa.

Tamron: And you’re fly. And Nick said, ‘Did you get my gift?’ And I said no. And I legit went through “The Today Show” like a tornado. ‘Someone stole Nick Cannon’s gift to me!’ I DMed him thank you. He never replied. Yeah, that was rude.

Nick: I didn’t know…I felt like did it not get to her? It was real awkward.

Tamron: I didn’t get it. And I was heartbroken. It was a scarf. I wrote you back and I said, ‘Nick, thank you so much. I still can’t find it.’ And you didn’t reply.

Nick: I didn’t see that DM until like a year later.

You can watch this clip of the two talking about this moment in the clip below.

Later, the two spoke about the racism and sexism in the entertainment industry. You can watch their entire interview in the video below.