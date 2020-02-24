Reporter Tells Amanda Seales “Humble Yourself” After Being Checked For Claiming She And Jeannie Mai Clash On The Real

Last week, Amanda Seales posted video from The Real‘s 1000th episode where the co-hosts spoke with Extra reporter Jennifer Lahmers. Seales was asked by Lahmers what her experience had been like on the show since joining in January, and she had a positive answer about getting to share her views on a wide-reaching and important platform. Lahmers responded by pointing out that she and Jeannie Mai had disagreed in the past, saying they had “butted heads” a couple times. She was referencing their dissenting opinions on the Jussie Smollett situation, to which Seales responded, “Have we? Stop.”

“No, because you know what? We’re not butting heads, and I think it’s very, very important especially at a table of diverse women, to very clearly delineate the difference between having a difference of opinion and butting heads,” she said. “You’ll know when I’m butting heads, because when I butt heads, it is only going to be one head standing, and as you can see, she’s still here.”

When Seales shared that clip with her followers, she pointed out that Lahmers “tried it.”

“To Gather. She tried it. Don’t come for me unless I send for you,” she said. “I am not hostile. I’m passionate. Happy Black History Month.”

In the moment, Seales handled herself very well, specially since she and Lahmers had another moment earlier in the interview where the comedian was called a “newbie” by the journalist. It seems she got really comfortable with the star. But if you ask Lahmers, she didn’t see anything wrong with what she asked the co-host and has zero regrets.

“Humble yourself,” she wrote in her InstaStories late last week. She would soon follow up with, “I wouldn’t change a thing about the way I conducted that interview — addressing a topic that had made numerous headlines across multiple outlets. This is my job as a correspondent. I did not keep pressing once I got an answer and that is all I will say on the matter.”

You can watch the whole interview for yourself below. While Lahmers may not have meant anything in the way she addressed Seales during the chat, it definitely was a different energy that you can’t blame her for feeling a way about. Or can you? Watch again and let us know what you think.