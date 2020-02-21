“Stop” Amanda Seales Checks Reporter Who Said She And Jeannie Mai Butt Heads

Recently, the women of the hit daytime talk show, “The Real,” celebrated their 1,000 episode. To commemorate the occasion, the ladies were interviewed by Jenn Lahmers of “Extra” to discuss the anniversary and talk about Amanda Seales’ new role on the show.

In the midst of the interview, things got a little tense. It began with Lahmers asking Amanda what the experience of being on the show has been like for her, having the bottle cracked over her head. But it took a turn for the worst when she attempted to comment on her rapport with fellow co-host Jeannie Mai.

And Amanda, never one to back down from a fight, was quick to correct the host.

It started off a little rocky. Lahmers said, “1,000 episodes. Does it feel like it’s six seasons, already?..I mean not for you because you’re a newbie.”

Amanda, looking at the camera said, “But I been in this game for a long time.”

In the video, you can see Loni reassuringly pat Amanda’s hand and give her a nod of approval.

Later, after Loni made a point to say that the women get along, respect one another and agree to disagree, Lahmers said to Amanda, “You and Jeannie have butted heads on a couple of topics…”

Amanda cut her off to say, “Have we? Stop… No because you know what…”

Lahmers: It’s comes with the territory, right?

Amanda: That’s’ not the territory we’re coming from. We’re not butting heads. And I think it’s very, very important, especially at a table of diverse women…

Jeannie: Say it.

Amanda: …to very clearly delineate the difference between having a difference of opinion than butting heads. You’ll know when I’m butting heads because when I butt heads, there’s only going to be one head standing and as you can see, we’re still here.

Afterward, Amanda and Jeannie quietly toast one another.

The women backed Amanda up nicely. Loni mentioned that Amanda, with her masters in African American studies, brought a new depth to the show. Adrienne stated that it’s important for people to know that women aren’t one dimensional. And Jeannie said that if you’re constantly around people who always share your opinion you might want to reevaluate your social circle.

You can see how the whole thing went down in the video below.

When Amanda posted about the moment, on her personal social media page, she made sure to include a gif and her song, “NGMFU.”

Watch and listen below.