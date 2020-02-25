Joseline Kissed Her Boyfriend’s Feet To Apologize For Feeding Another Man And It Made Everyone, Including Him, Uncomfortable

In a recent episode of “Marriage Bootcamp,” Joseline Hernandez dropped to her knees and apparently kissed her boyfriend DJ Ballistic’s feet to get back into his good graces.

During a pool party at the house, where several other celebrity couples are receiving counseling, Ballistic spotted Joseline feeding fruit to another man and things took a left turn from there.

“Man, shut the f**k up. Party over!” he told her.

“Why you mad?” she asked while laughing.

“What you mean, why I’m mad?” he snapped. “Get the f**k inside, man. Get the f**k over. Party the f**k over, man.”

Once the couple made it back into the mansion, the argument continued. He smacked a champagne glass off of the table before yelling:

“I told you, treat me like a king! Don’t disrespect me!”

Eventually, the two of the other couples, including Styles P and his wife Adjua, decided to stage an intervention between Joseline and Ballistic, which is when she apologized.

“I’m sorry, I should have never fed the fruit to the guy,” said Joseline. “I’m sorry, my apologies.”

Then, she got down onto the floor and appeared to kiss his feet. Despite hollering about wanting to be treated like a king, the gesture clearly made Ballistic uncomfortable because he asked her to stop.

“You don’t gotta do that,” he said. “Get up, babe. Come on, you don’t have to do that.”

Joseline then started to cry as Ballistic and some of the other housemates tried to pick her up off of the floor.

I just know that dick go crazy. Smh pic.twitter.com/XsQRO2U4Ce — BAWSEKITTY (@BawseKitty) February 23, 2020

Whew, chile. Clearly, alcohol played a role in the whole exchange, but it’s evident that their relationship needs work.

Joseline and Ballistic went public with their relationship in April of 2019. He is a music producer who is originally from Philadelphia. It is suspected that the couple tied the knot after they surfaced wearing wedding bands, but it has yet to be confirmed.

