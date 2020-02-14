Make It Last: Throwback Photos Of Celebrity Valentines Who’ve Been Together For More Than A Minute

It’s Valentine’s Day, and on holidays like this, you might be tempted to feel like you need certain grandiose gestures of love if you have a partner, or someone to post on your social media if you don’t, because that’s what the newer celebrity couples love to do these days. However, it’s the low-key couples, the ones who’ve built families together over the years, who’ve seen a number of seasons as a pair and been through the ups and downs of love and/or marriage who are the real relationship goals out here. You’re less likely to see them sharing the roses and diamonds they were showered with on Valentine’s Day, but more likely to hear that they’re celebrating yet another anniversary. Meanwhile, those flavor of the month couples who do the most to prove they will last? They tend to end a lot sooner than expected.

Because we love and appreciate throwback, classic love at all times of the year, especially on Valentine’s Day, we thought it would be nice to check out photos of some long-lasting couples we adore who’ve been each other’s valentines for more than a hot minute. Hit the flip to see them and be sure to have a Happy Valentine’s Day — boo’d up or single.

Ice Cube and Kimberly Woodruff

The former NWA rapper, actor and Big3 entrepreneur have been married since 1992 and share four children. Their son O’Shea, who is a spitting image of his famous father, portrayed the legend in Straight Outta Compton.