Make It Last: Throwback Photos Of Celebrity Valentines Who’ve Been Together For More Than A Minute

By Victoria Uwumarogie
It’s Valentine’s Day, and on holidays like this, you might be tempted to feel like you need certain grandiose gestures of love if you have a partner, or someone to post on your social media if you don’t, because that’s what the newer celebrity couples love to do these days. However, it’s the low-key couples, the ones who’ve built families together over the years, who’ve seen a number of seasons as a pair and been through the ups and downs of love and/or marriage who are the real relationship goals out here. You’re less likely to see them sharing the roses and diamonds they were showered with on Valentine’s Day, but more likely to hear that they’re celebrating yet another anniversary. Meanwhile, those flavor of the month couples who do the most to prove they will last? They tend to end a lot sooner than expected.

Because we love and appreciate throwback, classic love at all times of the year, especially on Valentine’s Day, we thought it would be nice to check out photos of some long-lasting couples we adore who’ve been each other’s valentines for more than a hot minute. Hit the flip to see them and be sure to have a Happy Valentine’s Day — boo’d up or single.

"Anaconda" Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Ice Cube and Kimberly Woodruff

The former NWA rapper, actor and Big3 entrepreneur have been married since 1992 and share four children. Their son O’Shea, who is a spitting image of his famous father, portrayed the legend in Straight Outta Compton. 

USA - 1988 American Music Awards party - Arrivals

Source: Frank Trapper / Getty

LL Cool J and Simone Smith

This picture is very telling of how long James Todd Smith, aka LL Cool J, and wife Simone have been together. After meeting in the late ’80s, they married in 1995 and have a daughter and son.

"The Long Kiss Goodnight" Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

Samuel Jackson and LaTanya Richardson

These two have been an item since their days at Spelman and Morehouse in the ’70s. The couple wed in 1980 and have a daughter named Zoe.

1986 Jewish National Funds Annual Tree of Life Awards

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

Denzel and Pauletta Washington

After meeting on the set of the TV film, Wilma, Denzel Washington married Pauletta Pearson in 1983. They would go on to have four children together.

"Earth and the American Dream" Premiere

Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty

Morris Chestnut and Pam Byse

The hunky actor and his gorgeous wife have been married since 1995. They have two kids together.

Emmy Awards

Source: Joan Adlen Photography / Getty

Debbie Allen and Norm Nixon

This couple has been an item since 1984, with the legendary dancer and actress welcoming three children with her former NBA-playing husband.

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos

Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty

Spike and Tonya Lewis Lee

The New York natives have been married since 1993 and share two children.

Hard Rock Cafe Opening Night Party

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Holly Robinson and Rodney Peete

The couple have been married to one another since 1995 (the year this photo was taken). They share four children.

"Devil In a Blue Dress" Benefit Premiere

Source: Jim Smeal / Getty

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith

What would a list like this be without Will and Jada? The couple met on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air when she auditioned to play Lisa Wilkes, Will’s on-screen girlfriend. When that didn’t work out, they kept in touch and began dating in 1995. They would marry in 1997 and welcome two children.

World Premiere of "How Stella Got Her Groove Back"

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance

After meeting in 1980, the couple married in 1997 and have twins together born via surrogate.

2003 Vibe Awards

Source: Vinnie Zuffante / Getty

Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker

The couple, who starred on Soul Food together, married in 2005, and since then, welcomed two kids together.

World Premiere of "Speed 2 - Cruise Control"

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

Grant Hill and Tamia

After being introduced by singer Anita Baker in 1996, former NBA star Grant Hill and singer Tamia married in 1999 and welcomed two daughters.

59th Annual Academy Awards

Source: Jim Smeal / Getty

Oprah and Stedman

They may never marry or have children together, but it’s clear that Oprah and Stedman Graham are down for the long haul. They’ve been an item since 1986.

LeBron James 21st Birthday Party with Performance by Lil' Wayne

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

LeBron and Savannah James

High school sweethearts, LeBron and Savannah James welcomed two sons before marrying in 2013. They welcomed their daughter a year later.

"Spankin' New Music Week" with Jay-Z, Beyonce Knowles and Solange Knowles on MTV's "TRL" - November 21, 2002

Source: KMazur / Getty

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Perhaps one of the most famous couples out there, and most influential at this point, Bey and Jay started dating in the early ’00s and collaborated on the hit “03 Bonnie & Clyde” in 2002. They married in 2008 and since then, despite ups and downs that played out publicly, welcomed three children and stayed together.

