Make It Last: Throwback Photos Of Celebrity Valentines Who’ve Been Together For More Than A Minute
It’s Valentine’s Day, and on holidays like this, you might be tempted to feel like you need certain grandiose gestures of love if you have a partner, or someone to post on your social media if you don’t, because that’s what the newer celebrity couples love to do these days. However, it’s the low-key couples, the ones who’ve built families together over the years, who’ve seen a number of seasons as a pair and been through the ups and downs of love and/or marriage who are the real relationship goals out here. You’re less likely to see them sharing the roses and diamonds they were showered with on Valentine’s Day, but more likely to hear that they’re celebrating yet another anniversary. Meanwhile, those flavor of the month couples who do the most to prove they will last? They tend to end a lot sooner than expected.
Because we love and appreciate throwback, classic love at all times of the year, especially on Valentine’s Day, we thought it would be nice to check out photos of some long-lasting couples we adore who’ve been each other’s valentines for more than a hot minute. Hit the flip to see them and be sure to have a Happy Valentine’s Day — boo’d up or single.
Ice Cube and Kimberly Woodruff
The former NWA rapper, actor and Big3 entrepreneur have been married since 1992 and share four children. Their son O’Shea, who is a spitting image of his famous father, portrayed the legend in Straight Outta Compton.
LL Cool J and Simone Smith
This picture is very telling of how long James Todd Smith, aka LL Cool J, and wife Simone have been together. After meeting in the late ’80s, they married in 1995 and have a daughter and son.
Samuel Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
These two have been an item since their days at Spelman and Morehouse in the ’70s. The couple wed in 1980 and have a daughter named Zoe.
Denzel and Pauletta Washington
After meeting on the set of the TV film, Wilma, Denzel Washington married Pauletta Pearson in 1983. They would go on to have four children together.
Morris Chestnut and Pam Byse
The hunky actor and his gorgeous wife have been married since 1995. They have two kids together.
Debbie Allen and Norm Nixon
This couple has been an item since 1984, with the legendary dancer and actress welcoming three children with her former NBA-playing husband.
Spike and Tonya Lewis Lee
The New York natives have been married since 1993 and share two children.
Holly Robinson and Rodney Peete
The couple have been married to one another since 1995 (the year this photo was taken). They share four children.
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith
What would a list like this be without Will and Jada? The couple met on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air when she auditioned to play Lisa Wilkes, Will’s on-screen girlfriend. When that didn’t work out, they kept in touch and began dating in 1995. They would marry in 1997 and welcome two children.
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance
After meeting in 1980, the couple married in 1997 and have twins together born via surrogate.
Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker
The couple, who starred on Soul Food together, married in 2005, and since then, welcomed two kids together.
Grant Hill and Tamia
After being introduced by singer Anita Baker in 1996, former NBA star Grant Hill and singer Tamia married in 1999 and welcomed two daughters.
Oprah and Stedman
They may never marry or have children together, but it’s clear that Oprah and Stedman Graham are down for the long haul. They’ve been an item since 1986.
LeBron and Savannah James
High school sweethearts, LeBron and Savannah James welcomed two sons before marrying in 2013. They welcomed their daughter a year later.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Perhaps one of the most famous couples out there, and most influential at this point, Bey and Jay started dating in the early ’00s and collaborated on the hit “03 Bonnie & Clyde” in 2002. They married in 2008 and since then, despite ups and downs that played out publicly, welcomed three children and stayed together.