These Are The Three Songs Nicki Minaj Wishes She Never Recorded

Nicki Minaj has been able to cross between pop and hip-hop throughout her entire career. With songs like “The Night Is Still Young” to”Feeling Myself” the Queens spitter has been able to appeal to fans of all ages and backgrounds and gain quite the Billboard success doing so. However, it turns out that there are a few songs that the newlywed wishes she never recorded.

During an interview with Pollstar, Minaj came clean and said there are two songs from her discography that she isn’t too proud of.

“I wish I never recorded Anaconda,” she said even though she likes the video. “My first ever solo song on Billboard was ‘Your Love.’ To this day I like the video but I hate the song. I could go on and on. I hate ‘Starships.’ I was like, ‘Why did I do that?’ I really think that every time I hear it.”

“Anaconda” isn’t one of her favorites but it was among the Barbz. The track, which samples Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back,” peaked at no. 2 on the Hot 100 Billboard chart and charted for 22 weeks. It even snagged a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song in 2015. “Starships” made it to no. 5 and spent 31 weeks on the Hot 100 Billboard chart back in 2012.

One thing the Head Barb doesn’t regret though is a line on her new track “Yikes ” that she’s been receiving backlash for. On the track Minaj raps ” All you b—–s Rosa Parks/Uh oh get you a– up.” The cringeworthy line not only didn’t sit well with listeners, but also Parks family.

“It was both heartbreaking and disrespectful that Nicki Minaj would have a lyric in a song that can be used negatively when mentioning someone who provided her the freedoms that she has today,” Parks’ nephew William McCauley told TMZ.

Minaj made sure she let the world know that she didn’t know anyone was mad about it and quite frankly, she “don’t care.”