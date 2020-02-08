Are Kenya Moore And Marc Daly Officially Back Together?

After two years of marriage, Kenya Moore and Marc Daly decided to separate. But agreeing to co-parent in harmony may had led them back to love.

A few days after saying that she and Daly are getting along better than ever, the two have been spotted holding hands. In a video obtained by The Jasmine Brand, they are holding hands walking together laughing, smiling and thoroughly enjoying each other’s company.

Just last month, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star said she and Daly had been more amicable since their split.

“We are in a really good place right now,” the 49-year-old told SiriusXM’s Amy Phillips. “Our relationship has really taken a turn. He has been so kind to me, sweet, you know, ‘How’s your day? What’s going?’ Our relationship hasn’t been this good in a really long time.”

She said it all started when they decided to plan the first birthday party for their daughter, Brooklyn. She said planning the birthday bash together helped them truly make amends.

“When I saw that we had an opportunity to coparent and do it in a great way and be an example for Brooklyn, I said, ‘Let’s do the party together.’ We did and we had a great time. I just think that really showed him that, you know, I’m not after him. I wanted a calm, peaceful home and a great environment for my daughter. That’s all I want.”

By the looks of the video, the couple is back to being lovebirds. The said “I do” secretly back in June of 2017. They welcomed Brooklyn the following year. Moore announced their split in September of last year, stating she could “no longer continue in the marriage.”