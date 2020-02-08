Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Smith Will Be Filing For Divorce

Another celebrity couple is headed for splitsville. Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, are reportedly preparing for a divorce.

According to The Jasmine Brand, Smith is filing to divorce Ne-Yo this month. The now former couple has allegedly been separated for “quite some time.” It seems that Smith is the one who decided to leave and will be initiating the divorce proceedings. An anonymous source has said that Smith plans to file “very, very soon.”

“Crystal left him,” the source said. “She’s had enough.”

Smith has also deleted every photo of the “So Sick” singer from her Instagram. There’s a few cryptic posts that hint that they had had some tough times in the past year. In Ne-Yo’s new year’s post, he mentioned that 2019 had been a rough year for the two but they were fighting for their marriage.

“2019 had its bumps and bruises, yes sure,” he captioned a picture of him and Smith a smiles. “But it’s not about the difficulty, it’s about one’s ability to realize when something is worth fighting for and one’s willingness to push thru to the potential greatness of a situation. There’s no such thing as perfect, a lesson we both had to learn and lock in. But perfect for each other is a real thing. And that’s you and me.”

When he released his album, Good Man, back in 2018, the Las Vegas crooner credited Smith with inspiring him to the just that. They met back in 2014 when she was casted to star in a promo video for him.

“I initially met Crystal on what initially was supposed to be a music video,” he told Vibe in 2018. “I wanted to shoot a little video for the album I was putting out at the time. I was going to cast her, but in the process of us talking and getting to know each other, there was a click, there was a connection.”

They tied the knot back in 2016 and later welcomed two sons, Shaffer Chimere Smith, Jr. and Roman Alexander-Raj Smith. This was Ne-Yo’s second trip down the aisle. He was married before to Monyetta Shaw. They also have children together, Mason Evan Smith and Madilyn Grace Smith.