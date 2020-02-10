Beauty Of 5: Our Favorite Products From Afro Sheen’s Relaunch

When you hear the name Afro Sheen, we’re sure it conjures up images of glossy afros from the ’70s and maybe even a Soul Train line or two, but the Afro Sheen of today is most definitely not your mama or daddy’s haircare line, though it could be. Strength of Nature recently relaunched the iconic haircare brand and, unlike many collections that hit the market today in small quantities, Afro Sheen has come out the gate with nine products and they’re all stylers.

Like it’s original iteration, the new Afro Sheen is a unisex line, complete with creams and other products men and women with textured hair can use. The universality of the collection is apparent in the packaging design as well as the scent of Sultry Oud, fused with key ingredients like Keratin, Coconut Oil and Castor Oil, which offers up earthy masculine notes. While we’re digging the whole line and the accompanying merch, these are our five standout products from the collection.

I’m a fan of any product that let’s me skip a step in the styling process and this cream gel definitely eliminates the need for cocktailing. Providing as much moisture as it does definition thanks to a combination of shea butter and coconut and flaxseed oil, this is perfect for wash n ‘gos and beaus who don’t want to do a lot of work to make their texture pop.