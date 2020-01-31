“We Are Devastated By The Loss Of Our Brother:” Sharia Washington and Shaya Tabb Release Statement On Kobe Bryant’s Death

Earlier this week, the entire globe went into a state of mourning upon news of the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. While fans of the 41-year-old father of four and his mini-me daughter, who was expected to follow in his footsteps as a dominate force in professional basketball, are in a deep state of grief, none feel the loss more than Bryant’s family, including his sisters, Sharia and Shaya.

Just one day after Vanessa Bryant broke her silence on the tragic loss of her husband, Sharia and Shaya have released an exclusive statement to iOne Digital on the death of their brother and niece.

On behalf of our family, we join Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri in grieving the loss of Kobe and Gianna in such a tragic accident. We are devastated by the loss of our brother, son, our niece and granddaughter, and our hearts go out to all the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday. Our lives are forever changed. Thank you for your prayers, the numerous calls, texts, emails and cards. Please visit MambaOnThree.org to support the families affected by Sunday’s tragedy and to honor Kobe and Gianna’s legacy, please visit: MambaSportsFoundation.org #Mambacita #Mamba #Family #GirlsDad ⁃ Sharia Washington and Shaya Tabb

Along with the statement, the sisters shared personal family photos, such as Shaya’s wedding day and Kobe’s daughters hanging out with their cousins.

Nearly three years ago, Kobe himself shared this adorable throwback photo of him and his sisters on Instagram for #NationalSiblingsDay.

Kobe Bryant was the youngest of three siblings. Sharia, 43, lives in Las Vegas with her husband, Jerrod Washington, and their three children. Shaya, 42, also lives in Las Vegas and has three children.