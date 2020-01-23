“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” Star Sierra Gates Claims Daughter Was Attacked By Parent & Student In High School Bathroom

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Sierra Gates was confronted with a terrible predicament that most parents never want to find themselves in, when her 14-year-old daughter was viciously attacked by a student, and the student’s mother at North Atlanta High School.

Gates, who is a successful beauty and business entrepreneur appeared on WSB-TV after the fight, which took place on Wednesday during the student’s lunch hour. Allegedly, the student who is accused of assaulting her daughter snuck and gave her mother access onto school grounds, which goes directly against security precautions.

The outlet also obtained cell phone footage which showed a group of girls fighting in one of the school’s bathrooms. Gates expressed her anger and disappointment on Instagram, sharing that her daughter was assaulted and was not the instigator.

Gates said she received a text from her daughter around 10:00 a.m. that morning, alarmed that one of her classmates wanted to fight her.

“At 12 noon I got another call from my baby screaming saying ma the girl mama up her in the bathroom trying to fight. I asked to speak to the parent to try to reason sos he wouldn’t hit my baby 2 mins later the phone dropped and the lady and her daughter was attacking my baby,” Sierra wrote.

Sierra also condemned school administrators whom she believes allowed the incident by not adequately supervising the school’s entrances.

“I had to raise hell to get a police report and when I finally got the report they didn’t even want to put on the report that it was battery to a minor. So yes I’m very upset I am a mother 1st I would never put my hands on someone else’s child and I chose #northatlantahighschool thinking it was one of Atlanta’s best schools & they allowed my daughter to be attacked by an adult. I’m heart broken and very upset as a mother it’s taking everything in me to keep this civil I truly understand this is a test from God y’all keep me in your prayers,” she continued.

“The Atlanta Public Schools Police Department is investigating a physical altercation that occurred at North Atlanta High School, allegedly involving two students and the parent of one of the students,” district spokesman Ian Smith told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a statement. “The parent was inappropriately provided access to the building by the student.”

Sierra’s attorney Adamma McKinnon told AJC.com that the 14-year-old sustained injuries and bruises, including a black eye, and scratches on the side of her face and the back of her head.

After the conclusion of the investigation, administrators will decide on disciplinary action for any of the student’s involved and determine whether or not to pursue criminal charges.