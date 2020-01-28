Erica Dixon Says Her Twins Received Death Threats After Revealing She’s Against Vaccinations

Last week former Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Erica Dixon tweeted to an admission to her fans, revealing that her 8-month old baby girls, Eryss and Embrii, were not vaccinated.

Immediately Dixon said she was met with criticism, with some even going so far to wish death upon her children on social media. Anytime vaccinations are brought up it turns into a heavily polarized conversation.

“I really didn’t know it was so a controversial subject,” Dixon told The Jasmine Brand. To each it’s own but mine won’t be vaccinated. And for those saying negative and disrespectful things – [it’s] hilarious. My children would be nowhere near them or their’s anyway.”

Contrary to popular opinion, Dixon said that her twins will be allowed to attend school, she will just need to sign a waiver.

Dixon has three children, a teenage daughter named Emani with rapper Lil Scrappy, and the twins with an undisclosed partner.

And while Dixon said that she was vaccinated and her oldest daughter was vaccinated up until a certain point, she was inspired to explore other options while she was pregnant with her twins and encouraged by her children’s father.

“The twins father is vegan. He definitely is against the twins getting vaccinated,” she continued. “I went vegan prior to my pregnancy and throughout as well…I did some research and asked questions as they saw their pediatrician…My research consisted of reading about both vaccinated and unvaccinated children, [and] how it would affect them when it came to daycare and school, side effects, risks etc.”

More and more celebrities are coming forward regarding joining the anti-vaxer movement. In November, Love and Hip Hop star Erica Mena revealed she also received backlash after revealing she won’t vaccinate her baby girl after giving birth.