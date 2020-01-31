Beauty Of 5: Check Out Dove’s New Amplified Textures Collection For Curls And Coils

All curls, coils, and waves need love and attention. That’s why Dove is releasing its new Dove Amplified Textures Collection this February. The collection was made with you in mind. Each product was made to enhance the natural beauty of textured hair. That means cleansed, nourished, hydrated hair for days to come. The collection also uses products we all know and love like honey, jojoba oil, and coconut oil, and it’s cruelty-free, of course. The line is already gaining a following with celebrity stylists, and was most recently used on the manes of stars Cynthia Erivo for the Golden Globes and SAG Awards, and to sculpt the ‘do of rapper Saweetie for the Grammys (see photo above).

The Amplified Textures line has something for every step of your curl routine, so get ready to be pampered. The collection will be available for purchase at Target in February 2020. Check out the products you will soon love.

Dove Amplified Textures Hydrating Cleanse Shampoo

Wash day is approaching and we all know what that means! A well-deserved evening of beauty, hair care, and pampering. We’ll start at the beginning with shampoo. The Dove Amplified Textures Hydrating Cleanse Shampoo is perfect for getting days worth of product out. It gently removes build-up while restoring your hair’s natural shine. Try it out for fresh, shiny, and clean hair.