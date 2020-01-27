Prompted By Kobe’s Death, T.I. Shares Emotional Messages To Tiny, Daughter Deyjah And Family: “Please Forgive Me For Any And All Imperfections”

The news of Kobe Bryant’s passing on Sunday certainly rocked the sports world, but that shock reverberated into just about everyone and everything else, with fans and those who grew up on the NBA legend mourning the loss of the father of four and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

One of the people who was moved greatly by the tragedy was rapper T.I. He posted on social media on Sunday evening that “Whatever you mad at your loved one{s) about. I pray this moment that just shifted the energy and spirit of an entire nation just helped you to realize IT AINT THAT DEEP!”

The 39-year-old took things a step further, publicly showering his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and kids with love on his Instagram page to let them know how much they all mean to him.

“I love you Mrs H,” he wrote to Tiny. “Imperfections, misunderstandings and all…. we’ve shared most of the happiest moments of our lives together. I know I’ve had my moments,but… despite all my shortcomings & transgressions the fact remains….

You Give me a thousand choices & I’d choose you every time..”

He also publicly apologized to daughters Zonnique and Deyjah over any embarrassment he had caused them. Of course, Deyjah was thrust into the spotlight in a negative way by her father when the rapper shared that he had been taking her to the gynecologist yearly to make sure her hymen was intact. She would go on to delete her Instagram during the fallout before returning, but to only share posts that don’t allow for comments.

“Please forgive me for any and all imperfections that cause misunderstandings between us…. Charge my mind,not my heart,” he wrote to both young women. “You see Life may throw us curveballs & deal us some pretty bad hands at times. But rest assured,you’ll NEVER find yourself in a place too high or low for me to be there to catch you when you fall. I just Can’t let another second go by without letting you know while we’re still here in this life together…. You have

ALL MY LOVE FOR ALL MY LIFE…&AFTER”

He, of course, also had a message for his sons Messiah, Domani, King and Major.

“Regardless of our discrepancies & misunderstandings, trust and believe I’ll do any and everything possible to help you perfect your gifts,” he said. “You’ll NEVER have to go at it & figure sh-t out alone!!! Love You All So Much!!!”

As for youngest daughter Heiress, he shared his favorite video of her since he joked that she can’t read just yet. In the throwback clip, he played “Purple Rain” for her when she was an infant having a tantrum, and she immediately calmed down.

It was clear that T.I. wanted to let his loved ones know their importance in his life and not take the ability to do so for granted. He certainly wasn’t alone in the desire to do so after yesterday’s news.