MSNBC Reporter Says N-Word While Reporting About Kobe Bryant’s Death

A MSNBC reporter made a huge mistake while reporting about the untimely death of NBA great Kobe Bryant. During a news segment about a memorial created at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the reporter Allison Morris called the Los Angeles Lakers the Los Angeles “n—–rs.” The clip began circulating on Twitter and has caused outrage among grieving fans.

White news reporter from @MSNBC just said Kobe played for the Los Angeles “N*GGERS.” ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! #Kobe #KobeBryant #RIP pic.twitter.com/p2ONaJIEgi — Newby Conzallar, MBA 🇺🇸 (@newbyconzallar) January 26, 2020

Bryant died in a helicopter crash around 10 a.m PST in Calabases, CA. He and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the five people that died in the fiery crash. No word on who else was on the helicopter. Bryant was reportedly traveling to Mamba Academy where Gianna had a scheduled basketball game.

The sports world is in shock and many celebrities and fellow NBA players have taken to social media to openly grieve this terrible loss. Bryant’s former teammate Shaquille O’Neal took to Instagram to share his pain and send his condolences to the Bryant family.

“There are no words to express the pain I’m going through now with this tragic and sad moment of loosing my niece Gigi & my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my dude and my homie. I love you and you will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW!”

Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers from 1996 until he retired in 2016. He was a highly decorated player, winning five NBA championships, having 18 NBA All-star game appearances, being named the 2008 Most Valuable player and winning two Olympic gold medals. The Philadelphia, PA native also made history when he became the youngest player ever to be drafted into the NBA at 17-years-old. Bryant, 41, unfortunately passed away before he could be inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame next year.