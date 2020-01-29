Beauty Of 5: Everything You Need To Know About Emerge, The New Hair Brand For Gen Z Naturals

I think we all can agree natural hair products have come a long way in a relatively short period of time. But while there’s no shortage of lines catering to the needs of textured hair, plenty of women are still searching for that one brand that speaks directly to them. For Gen Z naturals, Emerge aims to be that.

Co-created by Unilever and Sundial Brands, Emerge is truly a lifestyle haircare brand, with a dual focus on helping multicultural Gen Zers express themselves through their hair and also in their professional careers. So while the bright packaging on the six products in the line, which is currently available at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com, may be what sticks out to you most — along with the affordable $6.99 price tag — there’s a bigger goal at hand than just helping ladies manage their mane.

“We’re committed to reaching 100,000 young women nationwide by 2025 to help them emerge their true, authentic and creative selves,” Soumya Donkada, an Innovation & Strategy executive at Unilever who co-created the brand, said in a news release. “Our partners will enable us to help young women gain access to networks, experiences and resources they need to succeed in their creative endeavors no matter how they define creativity. From dance to photography and everything in between, Emerge gives women the confidence needed, in their hair and themselves, to focus on their passions unapologetically.”

I was able to see that mission at work firsthand in Los Angeles last week during a discussion on Forging Your Own Path which was moderated by Hallemah Nash of VECTOR90. Panelists included Unilever’s Donkada; Karleen Roy, Founder of The Vanity Group; Simone Mitchell, Quality Control Music Exec; and Tonina Saputo, a singer and songwriter who is also a part of the Emerge Creative Collective, alongside Erica Lall (professional ballet dancer), Jessica Zyrie (LGBTQIA activist), Nesrin Danan (professional photographer), Blake Ja‘el (student, nail artist, natural hair vlogger), Veronica Bonilla (vintage fashion entrepreneur) and celebrity hair artist Nai’vasha. This group of influential women of color represents various hair types and textures and will serve as a resource for those in the natural hair community who are looking for tips on hair health and styling.

Now that you know how the mission of Emerge makes it different from other natural haircare brands on the market, lets get into what makes their products unique.

It’s not often that I hear a stylist stan for a shampoo and, honestly, this is the item I pay the least attention to when new collections launch. However, Nai’vasha actually considers this shampoo the hero product of the line because she wants women to understand clean hair is the first step to hydrated and defined kinks and curls. And what makes this option stand out from the rest is that it’s made with almond milk and fair-trade shea butter (and it’s not made with sulfates, parabens, phthalates, silicones, mineral oil, petrolatum, or dyes) so you’re going to get the moisture and slip you need for smooth detangling without damage.

Speaking of Smooth, the Smooth Move Conditioner offers a second helping of almond milk and shea butter to ensure ultimate hydration for your coils. Three minutes on the hair is all that’s needed to achieve moisture and softness.