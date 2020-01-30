How To Set Up A Nursery In A Small Apartment

1 of 10

Bringing a new baby into a less than spacious apartment can present a host of new challenges. Often times, it can feel like the only real way to solve them is to find a new place to live. Unfortunately, relocating during pregnancy is not simple nor is it a realistic option for many families. Thankfully, there are many ways to make your space work for you and your new addition. Continue reading for tips on how to successfully set up a nursery in a small apartment. Clear the clutter A cardinal rule of living happily in a small space is to declutter often. Now that you’re about to welcome a brand new human into your nest, this is especially important. Before you bring any baby-related items into your home, find and get rid of any items that you no longer use.

Skip unnecessary baby gear When you’re expecting your first kid, you feel like you need everything your favorite department store’s baby section has to offer, but the truth is that you don’t. Some baby gear such as changing tables and diaper disposal systems are just not needed.

Realize that you don’t need a crib and bassinet at once When you live in a small space, you don’t have the luxury of having a crib and bassinet at the same time and to be honest, you don’t need both. Some families decided to start their newborns off in a crib and forgo the bassinet stage. Others decided to use a bassinet until the baby outgrows it, get rid of it, and then purchase a crib.

Use the area beneath the crib for storage The space beneath the crib is the perfect place to store items such as changing supplies, bathtime supplies, or even clothes. All you need is a small plastic bin that can fit underneath the crib.

Purge often It can be tempting to hoard baby gear and clothes once you’re done using them, but this can get ugly quickly when you’re already living in small quarters. As your baby outgrows clothes and items, consider passing them along to a family who has a baby smaller than yours or placing the items into storage. Facebook marketplace is also an easy avenue to use when looking to clear your home of gently used baby gear.

Only buy what you need at the time Consider when you’ll need which items and purchase them as you go. A newborn has no need for items like a high chair, walker, or bouncer. Due to limited space, these are items that you should hold off buying until your baby has strong head a neck control. By the time you need them, you’ll be able to get rid of other items you’re no longer using like bassinets and baby swings.