A Fall From Grace Star Bresha Webb Defends The Dreadful Hairpieces In The Movie: “Mehcad Brooks Outacted His Wig”

If you’ve seen or even just heard about Tyler Perry’s hit Netflix film A Fall From Grace, there is a chance that you’ve run across memes or just overall complaints about the wigs the characters wear in the movie. The one wig in particular that seems to have people up in arms is Mehcad Brooks’s high-top fade. His co-star though, Bresha Webb, who plays Jasmine, says that everyone should know by now that eccentric wigs come with the territory when you work with Perry.

“The wig! The wig! Don’t forget Tyler’s wig,” she said in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked this week. “There’s wigs in the midst okay? Crystal got a wig. We have to evolve into these people, and I think that’s like something that Tyler really likes from theater. Because in theater you want to see the whole transformation of a character. You don’t want to look at the person as such.”

“How it’s applied and everything? That is not my pay grade,” she joked. “That is not what I do. It’s above me. So hey, that’s his thing. He’s done it and people talk about it. I think now it just comes with it and really, Mehcad Brooks outacted his wig. He gave you other things. He gave you a performance!”

Perry, himself, seconded Webb’s thoughts on why his characters wear such interesting wigs. He told our sister site, HelloBeautiful, in a junket chat to promote the film, “that he wants the actors playing his characters to come off unrecognizable to viewers watching who already know them.

“As far as the wigs go for here, for me, for Mehcad, I just didn’t want Mehcad showing up as Mehcad,” he said. “I didn’t want Tyler showing up as Tyler even though we are who we are. What does the character look like? So this character had hair, whether it’s fake hair, real hair, he had this different hair because this is who the character is.”

He and star Crystal Fox, who plays Grace, admitted that they had a disagreement of sorts on set about what kind of hair her own character would wear.

“I’m always asking for things I feel I need as a character. As a woman, and a woman of color, our hair is part of the journey,” she said. “So it is very, very important, and for some people it’s hard to stress that that is that important.”

“No, I think hair is very, very important, but figure that sh-t out before we get on camera is my whole thing,” he responded. “Long as y’all figured it out before it’s time to shoot, I’m good. I don’t have time to wait five hours and spend $10 million dollars while you’re trying to figure out what curl is better for you.”

Y’all heard the man. A wig is a wig is a wig, no matter how crazy it looks. Hit the flip to see some of the hilarious reactions that came about over that controversial hairpiece.

Tyler really put Mehcad Brooks fine ass in a twisty flattop wig & dressed like the scrub from Waiting to Exhale. I…🌚🌚🌚 #AFallFromGrace pic.twitter.com/lPyzzUzyQ7 — Ash (@AshUnapologetic) January 18, 2020

I can’t even take this movie serious with this man in this damn wig… #FallFromGrace pic.twitter.com/6kbiMUmRjC — HoopsandStyle (@HoopsandStyle) January 17, 2020

Tyler Perry's wig is just as janky as that sad thing they slapped on Mehcad Brooks' head!🤣🤣 #AFallFromGrace pic.twitter.com/cANlovvPOy — Derek (@Latin4Cookies) January 20, 2020