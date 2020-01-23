“That Killed All My Dates After That”: Lolo Jones Says Decision To Proclaim Herself A Virgin “A Mistake”

Lolo Jones doesn’t regret her choice to maintain her virginity all these years, but the 37-year-old admits talking publicly about it was the wrong move.

“That was a mistake,” she said while appearing on Kevin Hart’s hilarious YouTube series, Cold as Balls. “That killed all my dates after that. Like, didn’t even have a chance. Before, at least, I had a chance. Before I’d like tiptoe. ‘Okay, when is a good time to tell him? Do I wait until he sees my personality a little bit or do I just drop the bomb?'”

Now though, everybody knows that she’s not having sex if they approach her. It’s not happening.

When asked by Hart if her parents had anything to do with her choice to not have sex until marriage, she said not at all.

“This was definitely not from my mom,” she said. “My mom was never married. So five kids? Trust, she’s having fun.”

Staying a virgin also has nothing to do with helping her to have success as a former hurdler or present bobsledder. In fact, she says having sex would actually benefit her in sports.

“I have a higher level of intensity because I don’t have any pressure release, so everybody knows me as stressed out,” she joked. “Having sex actually helps you as an athlete, a female athlete. It’s good for your hormones. I’m running at a disadvantage. All females have a natural level of testosterone, but when you have sex it increases. I think men it drains them. That’s why they always stop having sex around competitions.”

But Jones has said in the past that she’s a virgin because of her faith and will stay that way because she’s a devout Christian.

When she was a contestant on the reality series Celebrity Big Brother last January, Jones first publicly told eventual winner Tamar Braxton that she was having a hard time finding a husband to eventually give her virginity as a gift to.

“I like a ton of people, it just doesn’t work out,” she told her, claiming she’s dated men from all walks of life.

“Trust me, I’ve tried every occupation,” she said. “I don’t know why God hasn’t blessed me with my husband.”

She believed that her virginity was causing her to struggle to find love because guys either can’t believe she’s never had sex or want to see if they can be her first.

“Another reason why I’m probably single is because I’ve never had sex and guys do not want to wait for girls,” she said. “When I tell them that, a lot of them either think I’m lying, so then they hang out and then they’re like, ‘Oh, she was telling the truth.’ Or there’s the ones that think it’s a challenge. And then they realize, ‘Oh, literally I’m gonna have to marry her’ – and then they exit.”

Despite how hard it has been, Jones made it clear then and continues to make it clear now that she maintains her virginity because it’s important to her.

“I will not compromise on my morals and this is an amazing gift I’m giving to my husband so he better damn well be worth it.”