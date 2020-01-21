DJ Khaled And Wife Welcome Second Son

Monday, DJ Khaled announced that he and wife, Nicole Tuck, welcomed their second son. The New Orleans-born producer, whose birth name is Khaled Mohamed Khaled, first alerted fans that baby number two was preparing to make his big debut through a series of Instagram posts. The first depicts Khaled with Nicole’s obstetrician, Dr. Jin.

“DR JIN said you ready,” he captioned the image.

The photo series ended with another image of Khaled with Dr. Jin. This time, he is slapping fives with the gynecologist following the birth of his baby boy.

“THANK YOU ALLAH ! THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE! BLESS UP DR JIN !

ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” he exclaimed.

So far, the couple has not released the name of their new addition. Khaled first announced Nicole’s pregnancy in September by way of a video shared to Instagram. In the video, Tuck is seen getting an ultrasound while Khaled and the couple’s 3-year-old son, Asahd, look on.

“God is the greatest. All I ever wanted to do was inspire the world to be great and to leave a legacy,” 43-year-old Khaled expressed in a caption alongside the video. “Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy,” he wrote. “I’m feeling more inspired than ever now. As we go into this journey I’m taking FANLUV along with me to keep the love and blessings flowing to the world ! #FAMILY.”

It’s always refreshing to see how excited Khaled is about his children. Congrats to the Khaled family.