Victor Cruz Says He “Absolutely” Loves Karrueche Enough To Marry Her

During a recent appearance on “Wendy” to discuss his new gig as co-host of “Pop of the Morning” on E!, Victor Cruz didn’t shy away from discussing his personal life and family plans for the future.

The retired New York Giants wide receiver, who is father to 8-year-old Kennedy Cruz, could not hide the fact that he loves being a dad and explained that he is able to maintain a positive co-parenting relationship with her mother, Elaina Watley, despite their tumultuous relationship and eventual breakup.

“We’re good. We have a good relationship,” said Cruz. “She was there for the beginning of the whole thing.”

The 33-year-old went on to share that he is definitely interested in having more children in the future and hopes to welcome a son.

“I want my little boy. I want my little football player,” the New Jersey native revealed before adding that if he’s blessed with another girl, he’d “love her the same.”

As for those rumors that current girlfriend Karrueche Tran is expecting, Cruz said that is definitely not true.

“She’s not pregnant. Just to make sure we’re all clear, she’s not pregnant,” he said.

Of course, Wendy wouldn’t be Wendy if she didn’t try to get all into Victor’s business so she questioned him about how he and Karrueche met.

“I met her through a mutual friend of ours and we had always kind of been friends. I would see her around and we would have conversations, but as I got reintroduced to her through a mutual friend, I was like, ‘I gotta take a shot at this if I want her to be my girl and I want to take her seriously, I gotta take a shot.'”

In an effort to shoot his shot, Victor invited her to his birthday party.

“I invited her to a very intimate birthday party of mine. It was no more than 15 people. So I invited her and we had a good time,” he said. “I wound up staying in LA an extra day so that we could go on our first date together.”

For their first date, the two went to a dine-in style theater for a showing of his favorite movie, Pulp Fiction. And when asked if he loved Karrueche enough to make her his wife, he had this to say:

“I do. Absolutely.”

Watch Victor’s full interview below. What are your thoughts on his relationship with Karrueche?