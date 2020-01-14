Safaree Invited Erica Mena’s Ex, Rich Dollaz, To His Bachelor Party And All Hell Broke Loose

In the throws of wedding planning, Erica Mena and Safaree got into a heated argument about the guest list for the groom-to-be’s bachelor party.

Safaree had the crazy idea to invite Erica’s ex, Rich Dollaz , to his bachelor party activities, and all the drama that ensued was covered on the recent episode of “Love & Hip Hop: New York.”

Somehow, Rich and Safaree managed to squash their personal beef after they caught up at the gym, which led Safaree to invite Rich along to his night of debauchery. The gag is, Erica’s bachelorette party was going down in the next room, and once the mom-to-be got word that Rich was in the next room, she popped up on the entire group feeling disrespected.

She demands that Rich leave, and her ex decides to exit the situation without a fight–but the fight was only beginning for the soon to be husband and wife.

They take off into the bathroom where Erica confronts Safaree, and berates him for not respecting her. The expecting mother bursts into tears, and Safaree exited looking irritated.

Despite the drama, video footage of the pair’s nuptials will air next week.

Erica and Safaree wed in real life on October 7th of 2019. In early video of the event, Safaree can be seen rapping for his bride and telling her, “You look beautiful. Oh my god.”

The two announced they were expecting just days ahead of their wedding.

“Wow, wow, it’s a big deal! Very big deal. I didn’t know I was capable of doing this,” Samuels said of their growing child at the time. “I’m excited!”

Adding, “I’m nervous. I’m in shock. I’m in disbelief. It’s very surreal to me. I don’t know what to do but I know I’m going to be great at what I do because I’m great at everything.”