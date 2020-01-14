“Meet Galaxii Everyone”: Chingy Reveals Infant Daughter, And She Looks Exactly Like Him

When he’s not fiercely defending himself from rumors that he and Tiffany Haddish were intimate, rapper Chingy is actually busy being a father these days.

The “Right Thurr” lyricist revealed to his followers and fans on Instagram that he he welcomed a daughter in March of 2019. He shared the first, and possibly last photo, he said, of the soon-to-be toddler on the social media site. He announced that her name is Galaxii and that he named her that because “she will encompass all.”

“Meet Galaxii everyone cause may be the only time you see her on hurr agin haha,” he joked. “Shes all smiles in #2020 and you can tell by her name that she will encompass all. Of course her father me named her😎 Go Go Galaxii!!!!!!!!!!”

The beautiful little girl is a ringer for her father. It’s all in the eyes.

Chingy hasn’t obviously been front in center in music for years, citing the false claims from trans TV personality Sidney Starr that they were together as the reason he lost a record deal when media ran with the story. He’s doing well though, still making music and making money to take care of his daughter. He’s also in a better place. In his recent BET Finding interview from last year, he said he’s far removed from the person he used to be when he was previously famous.

“Who is Chingy today? I used to be this kid who just loved music, didn’t know much else but music,” he said. “Now I’ve gotten into knowing myself on the inside. I’m a little more knowledgeable of myself versus I used to be knowledgeable of everybody else, caring about what everybody else wanted. Now it’s more about, Chingy what do you want to do? How do you feel about it? So I’m just a grown man now.”

And along with being super grown now, as you can see, he’s also a dad to a very adorable little girl.