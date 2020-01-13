Hold Your Horses, Literally: That Video Of Kanye West Riding A Stallion In Church Wasn’t Real

A video went viral over the weekend of a man, who wasn’t Kanye West, riding a horse through a sanctuary during a church service. Many people thought the unidentified man was indeed the rapper, which reignited concern over the Christian lyricist’s mental health.

#PressPlay #KanyeWest apparently rode into #SundayService on a horse and fell off 😅 let’s send some positive words his way 👇🏼 🎥 https://t.co/FJOYla0Vrg pic.twitter.com/R7DydLkb17 — The HollyWood Unplugged (@thehwup) January 12, 2020

People realized the video was a fake, when West’s wife, Kim Kardashian-West, took to Twitter to lash out at the press for not fact checking.

“Please where is the fact checking?!?! I have seen this false story circulating. This is not Kanye and this is not the Sunday Service Choir,” the entrepreneur Tweeted.

Please where is the fact checking?!?! I have seen this false story circulating. This is not Kanye and this is not the Sunday Service Choir. https://t.co/kEaP1zyvrn — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 13, 2020

Kanye kicked of his highly-acclaimed “Sunday Service” concerts in the beginning of 2019. The father-of-four credits the services for freeing him from addiction and “saving his life.”

“A lot of times people say, ‘Thank you Ye for Sunday Service.’ I’m saying thank God. This thing saved my life,” West said in an interview last year. “This thing was an alternative to opioids. This thing was an alternative to pornography.”

He went on to site that he was introduced to Playboy at a young age, which fueled his addition to porn.

“Like for me Playboy was my gateway into full-on pornography addiction,” he explained.

But West made the transition from creating art to serve himself and his fans, to creating work that serves God.

“I worked for others before Christ,” he said. “It landed me right in the hospital.”

But now with a refreshed spirit, Kanye is touring with his epic Sunday Service choir, but he’s not riding any horses. Given Kanye’s antics the last few years, can you really blame the internet for making this mistake

Considering Kanye supports Donald Trump, who doesn’t believe in facts or fact checking, this fake story about the Chicagoan seems like the perfect karmic twist of fate.