Laughter is a great way to kick off most nights.

That’s just what Rickey Smiley delivered as red carpet host of Urban One Honors. The lively comedian hits airwaves daily as the host of Rickey Smiley Morning Show, and brought that same energy to the red carpet where he hit guests with both funny and poignant questions about daring to dream in black.

Find out what your favorite stars—from Jamie Foxx to Chris Tucker—had to say.

Catch Urban One Honors on January 20th at 8pm EST on TV One.