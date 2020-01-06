Love And Hip Hop Hollywood‘s Brittany B Strips Down To Show Off Weight Loss, Shuts Down Surgery Claims

If you watched the latest season of Love and Hip Hop Hollywood (and I know you did because Apryl and Fizz were on it), then you probably know who Brittany B (short for Barber) is. The Grammy-nominated songwriter, A&R and singer spent most of Season 6 trying to get people to put respect on her name not only musically (that in particular), but also when it came to her body.

The 32-year-old is stacked and comfortable in her own skin. However, some of her LHHH co-stars, the ones she bumped heads with (Lyrica Anderson, Zell Swag and Paris), as well as people who weren’t fans online, often took shots at her figure and looks, saying she got too much work done. Nevertheless, Brittany started the new year by letting people know that her body is her own and that, lately, she’s been working hard to get in the best shape of her life. She showed off her curvaceous figure and shared the message to followers that health is wealth.

“This post is for motivational purposes,” she wrote. “A lot of you just started following me this year. But for those of you who have been rockin with me for awhile thanks for being apart of the journey. Health has become a huge part of my life this last quarter and I’m super excited to get more active in the fitness/health world. Yes, some women get surgery and some women work out. I applaud them both because regardless of the method they decided to make a change for themselves for the better. As long as you’re happy with yourself & love yourself that’s all that matters.”

“One of my resolutions is to get in the best physical shape possible this year. (While dropping amazing music & visuals),” she added. “You can do ANYTHING you put your mind to! The word for 2020 is EXECUTION. INVEST IN YOURSELF ALL 2020.”

You’re probably thinking, where exactly did she say that her body is natural? Well, she answered questions from followers who asked her if she had work done and either said no, or responded to their questions with sarcasm.

When one young lady asked her if her stomach was the product of, say a tummy tuck, she shut that down.

“This is my real stomach. My original belly button from when I was born,” she said. “I’ve also had my navel pierced since I was 16. ( I was a rebel) . So.. same stomach boo.”

When another young lady asked her straight away, “So are you saying your body is real?” she joked, “Nah I got it off amazon prime.”

The beauty also hit her fans and follower’s DMs with fitness and food tips and encouraged everyone looking to make a change to start off by eating better.

Brittany has handled a lot the negative commentary about her figure by keeping her cool and staying confident. She shared back in August while doing a roundtable conversation with rappers Trina and Kashdoll that she’s all about body positivity.

“I’m brown skinned, I’m thick, I’m a 1x,” she said. “I’m a plus-sized girl and I’m still here. I’m still grinding, I’m still doing what I’m doing and it hasn’t stopped me from being able to sell any music or move up in the music industry.”