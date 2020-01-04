Source: NBC / Getty

Sadly, Gerald Levert ‘s mother, Martha Levert, has passed away. On January 2nd, 2020 Levert’s daughter Carlysia revealed on Instagram that her grandmother died.

“Heaven gained another Angel this morning,” she captioned a picture of her giving her grandma a kiss on the cheek. “Granny, I love you. I will miss you. I thank God I got to talk to you a week ago… and I thank him for all of our memories that I will forever cherish. You get to be reunited with both of your sons my daddy and uncle Sean… and We gained another Angel!”

Her sons, Gerald and Sean, preceded her in death. Gerald died in 2006 after accidentally taking a fatal combination of narcotics and antihistamines while battling pneumonia. His autopsy showed that he had Vicodin, Percocet, Darvocet, Xanax and two over-the-counter antihistamines in his system at the time of his death. He was 40-years-old.

Levert’s other son, Sean, two years later in 2008 while serving a 22- month sentence for back child support amounting up to over $90,000. He passed away due to sarcoidosis and withdrawal from Xanax.

In a book he authored with his father Eddie Levert of the O’Jay’s titled I Got Your Back: A Father and Son Keep It Real About Love, Fatherhood, Friendship and Family, he spoke about how much he admired his mother and how it affected other relationships with women in his life.

“Maybe that’s what makes it hard for the other women in my life,” Levert wrote. “I expect them to be on mom’s level. That’s probably not very realistic. She’s strong, though. She took a lot of stuff from dad. I mean it was never physical abuse, but it was a lot of raising kids when he was on the road.”

Martha Levert’s cause of death has not been revealed.