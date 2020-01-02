New Year In Nude: Jodie Turner-Smith Shares Risqué Beach Photo Taken By Her Fiance, Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith is starting the New Year with a bang–her banging bawdy.

The “Queen & Slim” star shared a hot beach photo of herself that was snapped by her husband, fellow actor Joshua Jackson.

“Happy New Year & Happy New Decade,” Turner-Smith wrote on the ‘gram.

“The last 10 years have been quite the ride!!! i laughed, i cried, and, most importantly, i LEARNED. keep going. may we all see that our wildest dreams *continue* to come true.”

The star ended her message with playful hashtags, indicating her man was the person behind the risqué flick: #LiveFootageOfMeInMyElement

#ItsNotAThirstTrapIfYourManTakesThePhoto

It’s beautiful to see Jodie proudly talk about her man, considering she was at the center of some backlash from bitter Black men on Twitter after they realized she married the “Dawson’s Creek” alum.

“hey siri, what is a ‘bed wench’ and why are there bm in my dm’s calling me that?” Jodie said in December.

hey siri, what is a “bed wench” and why are there bm in my dm’s calling me that? pic.twitter.com/iqzw9kt9Mh — Jodie Turner-Smith (@MissJodie) December 22, 2019

The two have been relatively mum on their relationship, with Jodie finally sharing an image of them on social media back in August.

She captioned a photo of them staring lovingly at each other with the words, “two people who only fancy each other a little bit 🥰.”

Rumor has it that the two obtained a marriage license in the same month, but the pair are keeping details of their union under wraps, for now. They made their first red carpet appearance at the “Queen & Slim” premiere at AFI in November. Jodie is also allegedly expecting their first child.

Yes for (alleged) husbands that help us slay the ‘gram!