Queen & Slim Star Jodie Turner-Smith Reportedly Married And Expecting First Child With Joshua Jackson

According to Us Weekly, not only are actress Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson married, but they are also expecting their first child together.

The site said on Friday that they could exclusively confirm that the Queen & Slim actress is pregnant. They also cited a source who said that Turner-Smith and Jackson are married. Said source told the publication that Jackson is “so supportive of Jodie and loves to cheer her on.”

The signs of all this may have been there for some time though. Back in November, at the premiere of Queen & Slim, where the couple made their first red carpet appearance, they were both wearing a pretty sizable rock and in his case, a gold band, on their ring fingers. And though Turner-Smith has shown off her fit figure on red carpets in the past, including back in July at the premiere of her Cinemax series, Jett, where she showed off her abs, she showed up for her first starring film role red carpet in a flowing gown that kept her covered. In addition, at the after-party, she spent a lot of time with her arm up over her stomach when cameras flashed:

The couple hasn’t confirmed that they’re Mr. and Mrs. or that they’re expecting.

If it’s true, this will be the first marriage and child for both. The couple have been linked since late 2018. She made it official that they were an item with a photo of the two looking fondly on at one another in August. The caption read, “two people who only fancy each other a little bit.”

The pair reportedly met at Usher’s birthday party in October of 2018. A source told Us Weekly about the pair their interaction that night, “They were all over each other. Super smitten and gazing into each other’s eyes as they danced together their whole night.”