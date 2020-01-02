Model Slick Woods Gives Update On Cancer Battle, Posts Photo In Wheelchair
Model Slick Woods took to social media to share an update on her health after being diagnosed with stage 3 malignant melanoma cancer.
In late November, the Fenty Beauty model dropped a bomb on fans, casually mentioning she was undergoing chemotherapy in a caption for a photo.
“How I feel about chemotherapy, shout out to everyone that gotta go through it,” the 23-year-old said at the time, adding. “#atleastimalreadybald.”
Many of her followers and famous friends flocked to IG to give her encouraging words. Taraji P. Henson wrote, “You are already on the other side of this heathy [sic] and strong like it never happened. I adore you.”
Now just a few weeks later, Slick is opening up about her chemotherapy treatments, revealing she is numb in multiple parts of her body
“Legs numb left hand still numb I hate this bullshit and the London gave me a wheelchair,” the mom of one said.
In an Insta-gram story, Slick joked about her pain telling her friends, “I’m going to the strip club with a wheelchair, I don’t give a f**k about nothing. I am really in a wheelchair.”
Cardi B took to the comment section to share some loving words, telling the model, “We LOVE YOU !!!!!!!! And I got your Ugg’s .My mom FaceTime me the package 😂😂😂I’m wearing them when I get to NY !”
Even though Slick is battling cancer, her work continues to roll out. The Minneapolis native unveiled a new cover she has with Nude Mag to her thousands of followers.