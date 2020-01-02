Bobbi Kristina’s Former Boyfriend Nick Gordon Dead At 30

Nick Gordon, the boyfriend of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina, has died. According to PEOPLE, the news of Gordon’s passing was confirmed by his brother Jack Walker Jr. Walker claimed that Gordon died of a drug overdose.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Walker wrote:

“We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother. He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.”

Sources told The Daily Mail, that Gordon suffered several heart attacks on New Year’s Day and was rushed to Altamonte Springs Hospital’s intensive care unit where he later died.

Walker first shared the news of his brother’s death in a Facebook post.

“GOD WHY I DID I HAVE TO LOSE MY BROTHER ON NEW YEARS” and “All I can do is cry.”

In another post, he expounded: “I love you so much big brother I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside you are with me and I can feel it I love you I love you I love you watch over me and your nieces.”

“S— wasn’t suppose to go like this … you were [my] best friend and I never in a million years thought I’d be writing this for my ACE I was there through every step we all love you no matter what and we’ll all stay strong for you , New Years didn’t have to start like this and you just told me you HAD to see me for New Years but I’m blessed I got to talk to you last night you will forever be my best friend nobody will ever take your place.”

Three years ago, Gordon was found liable in the death of Bobbi Kristina.

In 2015, Kristina was found unconscious in the bathtub of the townhouse in Georgia she and Gordon shared. There were drugs in her system. She spent six months on life support before she eventually died at 22-years-old.

As legally liable, Gordon was ordered to pay $36 million to Bobbi Kristina Brown’s estate.

Since Bobbi Kristina’s death, Gordon found himself in additional legal trouble with his girlfriend Laura Leal accusing him of physical violence.

In March 2018, Leal accused Gordon of hitting her in the face and pulling her hair. She alleged that he stated that he should make her wreck the vehicle.

But the next month, under oath, Leal denied her initial claims in a written statement. Based on her contradicting accounts, prosecutors didn’t pursue charges.

Since his daughter’s death, Bobby Brown and other family members have claimed that Gordon was responsible for her death. In addition to the legal fight, Brown also launched a domestic violence shelter in Atlanta in honor of his late daughter.

You can read the post Walker wrote to honor his brother below.