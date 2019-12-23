Black Men Are In Jodie Turner-Smith’s DMs Calling Her A “Bed Wench” Over Marriage, Pregnancy News

Last week we shared news that actors Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson had reportedly tied the knot and were expecting their first child together. But what should be a doubly joyous occasion worth celebrating has turned ugly, as it appears some people take issue with the interracial couple –namely Black men.

Yesterday, the “Queen & Slim” star took to Twitter to subtly expose the hate she’s received in response to the US Weekly report of her nuptials and pregnancy. Using a familiar “u mad?” gif, the actress wrote: “hey siri, what is a ‘bed wench’ and why are there bm in my dm’s calling me that?” (Just so we’re clear, bm stands for Black men.)

hey siri, what is a “bed wench” and why are there bm in my dm’s calling me that? pic.twitter.com/iqzw9kt9Mh — Jodie Turner-Smith (@MissJodie) December 22, 2019

It didn’t take long for fans to come to Turner-Smith’s defense, dishing out a host of explanations for the hate she’s receiving from Black men in particular.

It's a word used by a "particular group of BM" who hate bw but love screaming at the top of their lungs that ww and other non bw are their "preference". But get angry and bitter when BW marry out or have a preference as well. Apparently, "preference" is only meant for BM.😄 — I Hope I Don't Sound Ridiculous (@ShellyB86265113) December 22, 2019

it’s a term used by bm who identify as bitter, jealous, and lonely. probably also complain about being “a good man” but not having any romantic prospects. Usually seen on viral tweets defending the “not all men” coalition. — Zatch Bell (@_mealy) December 22, 2019

Actually they don’t. They don’t want Bw and they don’t want anyone to have them. I know it’s weird. — WECRE🤷🏾‍♀️ (@BWecre) December 22, 2019

Aside from one individual who gave a warped explanation of a bed wench that subsequently led to him being blocked, the responses on the 33-year-old’s Twitter thread were filled with positivity and support — the kind you should have as a new wife and expectant mother, if the reports are true.

So far, Jackson hasn’t spoken up on the matter and Turner-Smith appears to have moved on, turning her attention and latest tweets to the news of the day, and rightfully so considering she has a hit movie at the box office right now and a whirlwind romance to enjoy. The British model and actress met 41-year-old Jackson at Usher’s 40th birthday party last year. The pair made their relationship Instagram official this past August, with Turner-Smith sharing a photo of them staring lovingly into one another’s eyes with the caption, “two people who only fancy each other a little bit.” She followed up that public display of affection and affirmation by directly confirming she and Jackson are a pair in a response to a tweet from our sister site Bossip reporting on news of their coupledom. Hopefully, she’ll confirm the latest news surrounding her new family next.